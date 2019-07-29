S. Korean major champion in LPGA draws inspiration from Hall of Famer
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean golfer Ko Jin-young isn't usually one to lean on others for motivation. But before winning her second LPGA major of the season in France on Sunday, Ko made an exception and turned to a World Golf Hall of Famer for inspiration.
Ko captured the Evian Championship at 15-under 269, with a rock-solid 67 in the final round that allowed her to overcome a four-stroke final round deficit at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains.
On the morning of the final round, Ko said she met with Lorena Ochoa, a 27-time LPGA winner and two-time major champion. She won four consecutive Player of the Year honors starting in 2006.
Ko's caddie, Dave Brooker, carried Ochoa's bag for about three years in the mid-aughts.
"It was really great to meet Ochoa this morning," Ko said. "She said, 'Try to go for many birdies.' I said, 'Okay, I'll try.' I was happy."
Ko went on to pick up five birdies on the rainy day, more than anyone inside the top 10 except Moriya Jutanugarn, who made six birdies en route to tying for sixth place. Other contenders tumbled down the leaderboard with some crooked numbers. Kim Hyo-joo, an overnight leader at 15-under, had a triple bogey at the par-3 14th. Park Sung-hyun, who was one stroke back of Kim at the start of Sunday, had five bogeys and one double bogey.
And Ko was blissfully unaware of all that was happening around her.
"I try not to look at other players' swings and scores," said Ko, who played in the final group with Kim and Park. "I just think about my swing and my scores."
Ko said it was important to stay patient on the course under inclement conditions, and she didn't want to make weather an excuse because everyone else was playing in the same situation.
"I think I got stronger mentally on the course," she said. "My swing was a little loose the last three days, but my putting was getting better. That's why I played so much better today."
When Ko won her first career major at the ANA Inspiration in April this year, she became quite emotional. She said she tried not to cry so much again this time and wanted to keep smiling, but when the South Korean national anthem, "Aegukga," played during the victory ceremony, Ko lost it again.
"When I heard the national anthem, I couldn't hold it," she said. "It was really great. I'm really proud of Korea."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
KEB Hana Bank buys 1.03-tln won stake in Vietnamese bank
-
4
(3rd LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
5
Six out of 10 elderly S. Koreans wants to work until 73: data
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
(Gwangju Swimming) Foreign swimmer arrested for alleged sexual harassment
-
2
Moon seeks full troop remains excavation in DMZ
-
3
(2nd LD) Two S. Korean fishermen freed from detention in N. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) N. Korean military's fishing boat 'mistakenly' crosses sea border into S. Korea
-
5
S. Korean football body apologizes over Ronaldo no-show in exhibition match vs. Juventus