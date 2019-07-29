Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- Era of 'caregiving' fathers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- National Assembly has passed no bills in 115 days (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea, Japan at crossroads between talks, further war (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korean consul general in Japan accused of sexual assault (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Another blow over Trump's plan to remove WTO's special treatment of developing countries (Segye Times)
-- KEPCO records 3.7 tln-won loss over 2 yrs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon cancels vacation plan amid diplomatic woes (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- National Assembly holds no plenary sessions in 115 days (Hankyoreh)
-- Ratios of lawmakers aged 30 or under in S. Korea, Sweden at 0 pct, 12 pct (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Trump presses WTO to remove S. Korea from list of developing countries (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- National health insurance charges unfavorable to business owners (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Trump brushes off North's missile tests (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- North Korean fishing boat caught 'mistakenly' crossing into South (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul on alert over N. Korea's new missile (Korea Times)
