Korean-language dailies

-- Era of 'caregiving' fathers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- National Assembly has passed no bills in 115 days (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea, Japan at crossroads between talks, further war (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korean consul general in Japan accused of sexual assault (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Another blow over Trump's plan to remove WTO's special treatment of developing countries (Segye Times)

-- KEPCO records 3.7 tln-won loss over 2 yrs (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon cancels vacation plan amid diplomatic woes (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- National Assembly holds no plenary sessions in 115 days (Hankyoreh)

-- Ratios of lawmakers aged 30 or under in S. Korea, Sweden at 0 pct, 12 pct (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Trump presses WTO to remove S. Korea from list of developing countries (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- National health insurance charges unfavorable to business owners (Korea Economic Daily)

