(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 29)

Growing trade pressure
Trump targets China, other rich WTO members
South Korean economic policymakers are paying attention to U.S. President Donald Trump's call for the World Trade Organization (WTO) to prevent rich member countries from unfairly benefiting from their "developing" country status.
On Friday, Trump instructed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to "use all available means" to stop wealthy economies from taking "unfair" advantage of trade rules to enjoy special treatment from the WTO. He wrote in a tweet, "WTO is BROKEN when the world's RICHEST countries claim to be developing countries to avoid WTO rules and get special treatment. NO MORE!!!"
The tweet shows how Trump feels about the WTO, a multilateral organization. It is right for the U.S. president to take issue with the unfair trade practices of some affluent economies. But it is wrong to threaten to take unilateral action if the WTO fails to address the developing country status issue.
Trump gave the WTO 90 days to reform its rules. If the WTO made no "substantial progress," he said, the U.S. would no longer treat any WTO member improperly benefiting from special treatment as a developing country.
If there are unfair trade rules, they should be rectified to promote fair and free trade. Yet Trump's hard-line stance on the issue certainly reflects his continued disdain not only for the long-established global trade order, but also multilateral organizations and treaties.
Experts at home and abroad say Trump is targeting China, against which the U.S. has waged a trade war. As he pointed out, China is the world's second-largest economy and No. 1 exporter. Its outbound shipments account for 13 percent of global exports of goods. For him, China is unfairly benefiting from having a developing country status. Trump might be seeking to put more pressure on Beijing before the resumption of bilateral trade talks, which collapsed in May.
Trump said seven out of the world's 10 wealthiest countries claim developing countries status. He also singled out South Korea, Mexico and Turkey ― all members of the G20 economies and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) ― as countries receiving special treatment.
Trump's move against the WTO rules is bad for South Korea. It is cause for concern because the country's economy is too highly dependent on exports. It also comes as Seoul is locking horns with Tokyo, which recently imposed export restrictions on high-tech materials that Korean firms need to make semiconductors and display panels.
Trade officials of the Moon Jae-in government say Korea will not be affected much even if the WTO decides to deprive the country of developing country status. They, however, note that the farming sector could suffer damage if the nation was forced to lower or exempt tariffs on agricultural imports, including rice and garlic.
The Moon administration should pull out all stops to cope with all possible consequences. Washington may take unilateral trade action against South Korea and other countries unless the WTO accommodates his demands.
In a separate move, Tokyo is seeking to expand export curbs by removing Korea from its list of countries entitled to preferential trade treatment. This is why Seoul should double down on diplomacy to find a negotiated solution to the mounting challenges to free and fair trade.
