(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 29)

Experts at home and abroad say Trump is targeting China, against which the U.S. has waged a trade war. As he pointed out, China is the world's second-largest economy and No. 1 exporter. Its outbound shipments account for 13 percent of global exports of goods. For him, China is unfairly benefiting from having a developing country status. Trump might be seeking to put more pressure on Beijing before the resumption of bilateral trade talks, which collapsed in May.