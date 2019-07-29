(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 29)

Unlike proper nightclubs, places like Coyote Ugly aren't allowed to build dancing stages, and by law, people are only allowed to dance in their seats. But that hasn't stopped these unofficial clubs from making space for dancing stages anyway. The indoor balcony that collapsed in Coyote Ugly is one such example. Some 40 people were dancing on the balcony, which was 248 square feet, in the early hours of Saturday when the steel structures supporting it snapped, causing the loft to fall 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) to the ground.