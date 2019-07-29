Relics of Paleolithic era found in N. Korea's southwest
All Headlines 08:52 July 29, 2019
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Paleolithic fossils, stoneware and other remains have been found in North Korea's southwestern region, state media said Monday.
Faculty and researchers of Kimilsung University found the remains -- five pieces of stone tools, three pieces of bone tools and 732 pieces of fossil bones -- dating back to the later period of the era near the Ryesong River, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
The discovery marked the first time for relics of the Paleolithic age to be found near the Ryesong River, the report said.
