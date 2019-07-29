Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

July 29, 2019

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/25 Cloudy 30

Incheon 29/25 Cloudy 30

Suwon 31/25 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 33/26 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 33/25 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 31/25 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 34/27 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 33/25 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 33/25 Cloudy 0

Jeju 32/25 Sunny 0

Daegu 34/25 Cloudy 10

Busan 30/25 Cloudy 0

(END)

