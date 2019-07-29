Seoul stocks open lower on trade row
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Monday, heading for a fourth consecutive day of decline, due mainly to losses in tech stocks amid concerns over the growing trade feud between South Korea and Japan.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 5.97 points, or 0.29 percent, to reach 2,060.29 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
After applying strict regulations on shipments of three key industrial materials used for chips and displays to South Korea earlier this month, Japan is set to exclude Seoul from its whitelist of nations granted preferential procedures for exports.
The Japanese Cabinet is widely expected to deliver the final decision on the move on Friday, potentially affecting some 1,000 industrial items, sources said.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.32 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slid 1.5 percent. Samsung SDI moved down 1.08 percent.
Top chemical firm LG Chem fell 1.5 percent, and top oil refiner SK Innovation surrendered 4.62 percent. S-Oil lost 2.26 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,183.45 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.35 won from the previous session's close.
