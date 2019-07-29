Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat

All Headlines 09:32 July 29, 2019

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will repatriate all three crew members of a North Korean boat that crossed the inter-Korean sea border over the weekend, according to their wishes, the unification ministry said Monday.

The 10-meter-long wooden boat crossed the eastern sea border on Saturday night and was taken to a South Korean port. During questioning, the crew members expressed their desire to return home, according to the ministry.

The government notified the North of the repatriation decision, and the boat and its crew left for the sea border earlier in the day, the ministry said.

