Hyundai, Kia sell over 90 mln vehicles outside S. Korea
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said Monday they have sold over 90 million vehicles in accumulated overseas sales.
As of the end of June, Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 90,189,640 vehicles in global markets except for South Korea. The vehicles sold outside the country were shipped from the carmakers' domestic and overseas plants, according to the data.
Helped by robust sales of their SUVs in the United States, the companies expect to sell over 100 million autos by the end of 2020.
In global markets, including Korea, Hyundai and Kia sold 3,562,629 units in the January-June period, achieving 47 percent of their annual target of 7.6 million units for the year.
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
KEB Hana Bank buys 1.03-tln won stake in Vietnamese bank
-
4
(3rd LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
5
Six out of 10 elderly S. Koreans wants to work until 73: data
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
(Gwangju Swimming) Foreign swimmer arrested for alleged sexual harassment
-
2
(2nd LD) Two S. Korean fishermen freed from detention in N. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) N. Korean military's fishing boat 'mistakenly' crosses sea border into S. Korea
-
4
Moon seeks full troop remains excavation in DMZ
-
5
S. Korean football body apologizes over Ronaldo no-show in exhibition match vs. Juventus