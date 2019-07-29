S. Korea's total rice paddy area drops 40 pct over nearly 4 decades
SEJONG, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's total rice planting area fell 39.5 percent in 2018 from 1980 amid a decline in rice consumption, data showed Monday.
The rice paddy area came to 737,000 hectares -- about half the size of the U.S. state of Connecticut -- at the end of 2018, down from 1.22 million hectares in 1980, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The decline in rice paddies came amid a chronic supply glut of rice and dwindling rice consumption in South Korea.
Rice is a key staple food for Koreans, but its consumption has been on a steady decline in recent decades due mainly to changes in diet and eating habits.
Still, South Korea's rice production jumped to 3.87 million tons in 2018 from 3.53 million tons in 1980 due to improved technology.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
KEB Hana Bank buys 1.03-tln won stake in Vietnamese bank
-
4
(3rd LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
5
Six out of 10 elderly S. Koreans wants to work until 73: data
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
(Gwangju Swimming) Foreign swimmer arrested for alleged sexual harassment
-
2
(2nd LD) Two S. Korean fishermen freed from detention in N. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) N. Korean military's fishing boat 'mistakenly' crosses sea border into S. Korea
-
4
Moon seeks full troop remains excavation in DMZ
-
5
S. Korean football body apologizes over Ronaldo no-show in exhibition match vs. Juventus