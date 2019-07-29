Political parties to launch bipartisan body to cope with Japan's export curbs
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Rival political parties will launch a bipartisan consultative body this week to tackle Japan's export curbs against South Korea, officials said Monday.
The move came after President Moon Jae-in and the chiefs of five political parties agreed during their meeting on July 18 to launch a task force to cope with Japan's use of trade a means of retaliation over a historical issue.
The operation of the emergency consultative body will also involve participation by the government and private sector, they said.
"Given the urgency of tackling this issue, the rival parties shared the view that the body needs to be launched within this week," Rep. Yun Ho-jung, secretary-general of the ruling Democratic Party, told a press briefing.
The size and other details of the body will be announced later as the parties have yet to narrow differences over the extent to which the parties, the government and the private sector will take part.
Japan imposed export curbs against South Korea of high-tech materials vital to making chips and displays on July 4 in apparent retaliation against the top South Korean court's rulings on Japan's wartime forced labor.
Japan is reviewing whether to remove the South from a "whitelist" of trusted buyers, which could negatively affect the supply of other key materials needed for making smartphones, televisions and other industrial goods.
