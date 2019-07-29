(2nd LD) Political parties to launch bipartisan body to cope with Japan's export curbs
(ATTN: UPDATES with comments by finance minister in last 3 paras)
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Rival political parties will launch a bipartisan consultative body this week to tackle Japan's export curbs against South Korea, officials said Monday.
The move came after President Moon Jae-in and the chiefs of five political parties agreed during their meeting on July 18 to launch a task force to cope with Japan's use of trade a means of retaliation over a historical issue.
The operation of the emergency consultative body will also involve participation by the government and private sector, they said.
Japan, which imposed export curbs of key high-tech materials against South Korea on July 4, is reviewing whether to remove the South from a "whitelist" of trusted buyers. Japan may approve it at its Cabinet meeting slated for Aug. 2.
"It is fortunate that the consultative body will be launched before Japan puts the removal of South Korea from a whitelist country list on the agenda of its Cabinet meeting," Rep. Yun Ho-jung, secretary-general of the ruling Democratic Party, told a press briefing.
The parties said in a joint statement that the body will bring together seven representatives from the private sector, including the chiefs of five business lobby groups and the heads of two major umbrella labor groups.
From the government side, four officials -- the ministers of finance, foreign affairs and trade, and the presidential chief of staff for policy -- will participate in the task force.
The consultative body will hold its first meeting Wednesday at the National Assembly.
Rep. Park Maeng-woo of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party said the bipartisan move will help accelerate deregulations for the localization of key parts in response to Japan's export restrictions.
Hong Nam-ki, minister of economy and finance, said the delisting, if realized, would deal a blow to South Korean companies in such fields as high-tech materials, electronics and telecommunications.
The removal would require Japanese companies to apply for an individual license to export items to South Korea, a move that could disrupt the timely supply of more than 1,100 items.
Hong said South Korea is preparing for Japan's additional economic retaliation by taking into account all possible scenarios.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
KEB Hana Bank buys 1.03-tln won stake in Vietnamese bank
-
4
(3rd LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
5
Six out of 10 elderly S. Koreans wants to work until 73: data
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
(Gwangju Swimming) Foreign swimmer arrested for alleged sexual harassment
-
2
(2nd LD) Two S. Korean fishermen freed from detention in N. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) N. Korean military's fishing boat 'mistakenly' crosses sea border into S. Korea
-
4
Moon seeks full troop remains excavation in DMZ
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat