(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
SEOUL -- South Korea will repatriate all three crew members of a North Korean boat that crossed the inter-Korean sea border over the weekend, according to their wishes, the unification ministry said Monday.
The 10-meter-long wooden boat crossed the eastern sea border on Saturday night and was taken to a South Korean port. During questioning, the crew members expressed their desire to return home, according to the ministry.
----------------
S. Korean lawmakers to visit Japan this week amid Japan's export curbs
SEOUL -- A delegation of South Korean lawmakers will visit Japan this week in a bipartisan effort to help resolve a trade spat over Japan's export curbs against Seoul, officials said Monday.
A group of around 10 lawmakers plans to visit Tokyo on Wednesday and Thursday as part of parliamentary diplomacy, according to officials from the National Assembly.
----------------
Political parties to launch bipartisan body to cope with Japan's export curbs
SEOUL -- Rival political parties will launch a bipartisan consultative body this week to tackle Japan's export curbs against South Korea, officials said Monday.
The move came after President Moon Jae-in and the chiefs of five political parties agreed during their meeting on July 18 to launch a task force to cope with Japan's use of trade a means of retaliation over a historical issue.
----------------
(Gwangju Swimming) Closing ceremony wraps up 17-day global aquatics competition
GWANGJU -- The closing ceremony of the FINA World Championships Gwangju 2019 took place in the southwestern metropolitan city Sunday featuring the region's seasonal wonders in various forms.
The closing ceremony, wrapping up the 17-day global aquatics competition that opened in Gwangju on July 12, consisted of two parts -- an hour-long cultural performance that began at 5 p.m. at the Asia Culture Center and the official event at the Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center.
----------------
Seoul shares extend losses late Monday morning
SEOUL -- South Korean shares traded lower late Monday morning, plunging by some 1.5 percent, led by losses in tech stocks, amid the growing trade dispute between Seoul and Tokyo.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 30.33 points, or 1.47 percent, to 2,035.93 as of 11:20 a.m.
----------------
Biz sentiment dips to over decade low in August: survey
SEOUL -- Business sentiment here has deteriorated for August, dipping to the lowest in over a decade, due to a prolonged U.S.-China trade war and Japan's export curbs against South Korea, a local think tank said Monday.
The business survey index (BSI) of the country's top 600 companies by sales came to 80.7 for next month, sharply down from 92.3 this month, according to the survey by the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI).
----------------
July exports estimated to have fallen nearly 10 pct: poll
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports are likely to have extended their slump to an eighth month in July by falling nearly 10 percent from a year earlier, a poll showed Monday, due mainly to the prolonged trade row between the United States and China.
Outbound shipments are estimated to reach US$46.6 billion last month, down from $51.8 posted a year earlier, according to the poll conducted by Yonhap Infomax, a financial information service arm of Yonhap News Agency, on 10 local financial companies.
----------------
S. Korean Ko Jin-young wins Evian Championship for 2nd career LPGA major
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France -- South Korean Ko Jin-young has captured the Evian Championship for her second career LPGA major title, booking a return to the top of the world rankings in the process.
Ko won the fourth major tournament of the 2019 season at 15-under 269 at the par-71 Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Sunday, beating three players, including fellow Korean Kim Hyo-joo, by two strokes.
----------------
(Gwangju Swimming) Host barely avoids shutout as 1st FINA World Championships in S. Korea end
GWANGJU -- The first world swimming championships to take place in South Korea drew to a conclusion in the southern city of Gwangju on Sunday, with 76 gold medals having been handed out across six disciplines.
With more than 2,600 athletes from 194 countries in action, the 18th FINA World Championships in Gwangju was the largest in the event's history, which began in 1973.
