Samsung Heavy develops lithium-ion battery power system for ships
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major shipbuilder in South Korea, said Monday it has developed a lithium-ion battery power system for ships.
The system, jointly developed with local battery manufacturer Samsung SDI Co., earned a type approval from Norway's renowned classification society DVL-GL, becoming the first local shipbuilder to do so, according to the shipbuilder.
Samsung Heavy said its lithium-ion battery system can control power generators on the ships in an efficient way and will reduce fuel costs, in addition to its environment-friendly feature.
Samsung Heavy said its battery system can be applied to any type of vessels.
The company said it is also working with Finnish power equipment maker Wartsila to develop energy storage system for ships.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
KEB Hana Bank buys 1.03-tln won stake in Vietnamese bank
-
4
(3rd LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
5
Six out of 10 elderly S. Koreans wants to work until 73: data
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
(Gwangju Swimming) Foreign swimmer arrested for alleged sexual harassment
-
2
(2nd LD) Two S. Korean fishermen freed from detention in N. Korea
-
3
(4th LD) N. Korean military's fishing boat 'mistakenly' crosses sea border into S. Korea
-
4
Moon seeks full troop remains excavation in DMZ
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat