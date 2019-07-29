Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Heavy develops lithium-ion battery power system for ships

July 29, 2019

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major shipbuilder in South Korea, said Monday it has developed a lithium-ion battery power system for ships.

The system, jointly developed with local battery manufacturer Samsung SDI Co., earned a type approval from Norway's renowned classification society DVL-GL, becoming the first local shipbuilder to do so, according to the shipbuilder.

Samsung Heavy said its lithium-ion battery system can control power generators on the ships in an efficient way and will reduce fuel costs, in addition to its environment-friendly feature.

Samsung Heavy said its battery system can be applied to any type of vessels.

The company said it is also working with Finnish power equipment maker Wartsila to develop energy storage system for ships.

In this photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co., officials from the company and DVL-GL pose for a photo with a type approval certification for its lithium-ion battery system for ships at the company's R&D center in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on July 29, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

