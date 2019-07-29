KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 103,000 0
DaelimInd 104,500 DN 1,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15650 DN200
KiaMtr 42,850 DN 750
Donga Socio Holdings 88,700 DN 2,500
SK hynix 77,000 DN 2,800
Youngpoong 688,000 DN 17,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,100 DN 250
HYOSUNG HEAVY 32,100 UP 3,100
DAEWOONG PHARM 155,000 DN 5,000
Hanssem 57,000 DN 10,800
KUMHOTIRE 4,395 DN 115
SPC SAMLIP 95,600 DN 1,600
SAMSUNG SDS 212,000 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,100 DN 800
SGBC 41,750 DN 50
Hyosung 79,300 DN 400
LOTTE 35,200 DN 1,200
AK Holdings 41,500 DN 1,750
Binggrae 64,600 DN 500
GCH Corp 19,450 DN 1,050
LotteChilsung 151,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiMtr 128,000 DN 2,500
AmoreG 58,300 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,300 DN 250
POSCO 228,500 DN 4,000
DB INSURANCE 55,300 UP 400
SLCORP 22,500 DN 550
Yuhan 218,000 DN 5,500
SamsungElec 46,100 DN 1,050
NHIS 13,200 DN 550
SK Discovery 24,300 DN 650
LS 43,900 DN 1,500
GC Corp 103,500 DN 3,500
GS E&C 33,250 UP 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,500 DN 1,450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 229,000 DN 3,000
KPIC 117,000 DN 4,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,620 DN 280
SKC 41,300 DN 350
