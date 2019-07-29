KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,800 DN 1,000
KIH 77,100 DN 1,100
LOTTE Himart 36,050 DN 1,200
GS 50,100 DN 1,000
CJ CGV 34,200 DN 1,100
HYUNDAILIVART 15,650 DN 850
LIG Nex1 28,400 DN 650
FILA KOREA 64,600 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 154,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,100 DN 250
HANWHA LIFE 2,510 DN 80
AMOREPACIFIC 151,000 DN 4,000
LF 24,450 DN 800
FOOSUNG 8,770 DN 390
JW HOLDINGS 5,930 DN 360
SK Innovation 169,000 DN 4,000
POONGSAN 23,900 DN 1,000
KBFinancialGroup 43,600 DN 200
Hansae 18,500 DN 350
LG HAUSYS 60,000 DN 500
Youngone Corp 33,850 DN 650
KOLON IND 39,750 DN 1,250
HanmiPharm 286,500 DN 5,500
BNK Financial Group 7,220 DN 90
emart 123,000 DN 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY315 50 0
KOLMAR KOREA 54,900 DN 1,400
CUCKOO 117,000 DN 5,000
COSMAX 100,000 DN 3,000
MANDO 33,400 DN 1,550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 273,000 DN 2,500
INNOCEAN 65,300 DN 1,900
Doosan Bobcat 35,900 UP 250
Netmarble 90,600 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S323500 UP500
ORION 80,500 DN 2,100
BGF Retail 202,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 45,550 DN 1,450
HDC-OP 36,800 UP 200
WooriFinancialGroup 13,150 DN 350
(END)
-
1
