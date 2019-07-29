Seoul stocks dip to 2-month low amid increased uncertainty
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their losses to a fourth day to fall to a two-month low Monday as investor sentiment was spooked by growing uncertainties, such as a trade row with Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting this week. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 36.78 points, or 1.78 percent, to 2,029.48. Trading volume was high at 596 million shares worth 4.62 trillion won (US$3.9 billion), with losers far outpacing losers 798 to 74.
The index marked the lowest level since May 29 when the comparable figure was 2,023.32 points.
Investors remained concerned over the possible exclusion of South Korea from Japan's "whitelist" of trusted importers. The Japanese Cabinet is widely expected to deliver the final decision on the move Friday, potentially affecting some 1,000 industrial items.
The move follows Japan's trade curb of three industrial materials vital to the semiconductor and display industries against South Korea.
Also, investors took to the sidelines ahead of the Fed meeting slated for this week, and trade talks between the United States and China.
"Investors are also locking in a recent rally in chipmaking stocks," said Seo Sang-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities Co.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics nose-dived 2.23 percent to 46,100 won, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix also losing 3.51 percent to 77,000 won. LG Display lost 0.95 percent to 15,700 won.
Carmakers finished bearish as well, with Hyundai Motor moving down 1.92 percent to 128,000 won and its auto parts arm Hyundai Mobis slipping 1.22 percent to 242,500 won. No. 2 automaker Kia Motors shed 1.72 percent to 42,850 won.
Chemical shares were also among major losers. Top oil refiner SK Innovation retreated 2.31 percent to 169,000 won, and S-Oil shed 1.4 percent to 91,700 won. LG Chem remained unchanged at 333,000 won.
Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion plunged 3.24 percent to 179,000 won, and Samsung BioLogics lost 0.91 percent to 273,000 won.
Samsung Engineering, meanwhile, rose 4.21 percent to 16,100 won on the back of its robust second-quarter performance.
The South Korean won closed at 1,183.50 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.30 won from the previous session.
