Manufacturers' sentiment dips to 6-month low
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean manufacturers' business sentiment dipped to the lowest point in six months, central bank data showed Tuesday, amid renewed fears of a decline in exports prompted by Japan's export curbs against South Korea.
The business sentiment index (BSI) of local manufacturers came to 71 for August, down from 75 for this month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The reading marks the lowest since February when the index stood at 65. A reading below the benchmark 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.
The local manufacturers' sentiment has remained weak since late 2018 when exports began to shrink, partly due to a trade dispute between the United States and China, the world's two largest importers of South Korean products.
South Korea's exports have been on a steady decline since December, and are widely expected to continue their declining pace due to Japan's export restrictions on three key materials pivotal to produce semiconductors and display panels, both key export items of South Korea.
In an earlier report, state-run think tank Korea Economic Research Institute said the business sentiment index of top 600 companies here plunged to 80.7 for August from 92.3 this month.
However, export-oriented companies apparently saw their business conditions improving in the upcoming month with the index gauging their sentiment toward exports rising to 83 for next month from 79 for this month, while the index gauging the companies' outlook on local sales plunging to 64 from 72 over the cited period.
The BSI of large companies came to 78 for August, down from 79 this month, while that of smaller firms dropped to 64 from 70.
The monthly report is based on a survey of 3,279 companies, conducted July 15-22.
