S. Korean Bond Yields on July 29, 2019
All Headlines 16:35 July 29, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.416 1.418 -0.2
3-year TB 1.306 1.308 -0.2
10-year TB 1.412 1.426 -1.4
2-year MSB 1.327 1.325 +0.2
3-year CB (AA-) 1.817 1.817 --
91-day CD 1.530 1.530 --
(END)
