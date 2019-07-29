Japan delivers protest to N. Korea over recent missile launches
TOKYO, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Japan has lodged a strong protest with North Korea over its recent missile launches as it sees the move as a violation of U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, a local media report said Monday.
Tokyo delivered its protest to North Korea through a diplomatic channel in Beijing, calling the rockets fired off last week ballistic missiles, according to Kyodo news agency.
On Thursday, North Korea launched two projectiles from its east coast into the East Sea, denouncing South Korea for its planned joint military drill with the United States and for buying U.S. offensive weapons.
Seoul expressed "strong concerns" over North Korea's launches of what is believed to be a new type of short-range ballistic missile. The North is banned from using ballistic technology under UNSC resolutions.
The North's latest provocation came less than a month after its leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump met at the inter-Korean border and agreed to resume denuclearization talks. Washington has given a moderate reaction to the missile launches, apparently trying to keep hope for dialogue with North Korea alive.
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
(3rd LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
Six out of 10 elderly S. Koreans wants to work until 73: data
-
5
(2nd LD) Defense ministry dismisses Japan's claim over Dokdo, vows stern response
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
(Gwangju Swimming) Foreign swimmer arrested for alleged sexual harassment
-
2
Foreign swimmer referred to prosecution for sexual harassment probe
-
3
(2nd LD) Two S. Korean fishermen freed from detention in N. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) Japan again rejects call to hold talks over export curbs: trade minister
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat