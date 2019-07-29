Pompeo hopes talks with N. Korea will resume 'very soon'
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 29 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that he's hopeful working-level talks with North Korea will resume "very soon."
In remarks to The Economic Club of Washington D.C., Pompeo also said he hopes there are "creative solutions to unlocking" the current impasse over dismantling North Korea's nuclear weapons program in exchange for sanctions relief.
Pompeo's comments come after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to resume working-level talks when they held an impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border on June 30.
North Korea last week test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles, but Pompeo dismissed them then as a negotiating tactic and said he expects talks to start again in a couple of weeks.
On any planning for a third summit between Trump and Kim, Pompeo said Monday there's "nothing in the works."
