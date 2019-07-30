U.S. sanctions N. Korean over ties to WMD program
All Headlines 04:40 July 30, 2019
WASHINGTON, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Monday sanctioned a Vietnam-based North Korean on suspicion of supporting North Korea's weapons of mass destruction program in violation of U.N. sanctions.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced the measure on its website, saying the individual, Kim Su-il, is tied to the North's ruling Workers' Party and an employee of the country's Munitions Industry Department.
