Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:01 July 30, 2019

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- Debate on Hormuz Strait deployment heats up (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Japanese firms oppose S. Korean government's tightened control on chemicals (Kookmin Daily)
-- 25 nightclubs suspected of enlarging buildings illegally (Donga llbo)
-- National Assembly back to normal (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Behind-the-scenes diplomacy: Seoul seeks Japan's change in policy (Segye Times)
-- Hope of innovative growth is collapsing (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Still-working seniors face cut in pensions (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Japan allows exports of etching gas to China, Taiwan' (Hankyoreh)
-- Many villagers of small town in Cheongju suffer from fatal diseases (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 90 pct of college lecturers worried about dismissal (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Corporate profitability falls sharply (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon cancels vacation to deal with Japan crisis (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea beset by rising trade tensions (Korea Herald)
-- Korea losing economic vitality (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!