(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 30)

North Korea's exports are estimated to have plunged 86.3 percent to a mere $240 million last year from $1.77 billion in 2017, according to BOK data. Its imports dropped 31.2 percent on-year to $2.6 billion. Among goods that the North is barred from importing under the international sanctions regime are luxury items such as vehicles and whiskey, which are said to be used to enhance North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's grip on his subordinates.