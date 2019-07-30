S. Korea's electronics output ranks 3rd in 2018: report
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's electronics output was the world's third largest in terms of value last year thanks to brisk sales of memory chips, an industry report showed Tuesday.
The total production of the electronics industry in Asia's fourth-largest economy came to US$171.1 billion in 2018, accounting for 8.8 percent of the global market, the Korea Electronics Association (KEA) said in the report.
China's electronics output accounted for 37.2 percent of the global market last year, and the United States came next with a 12.6 percent portion, the KEA said, referring to data by Reed Electronics Research.
South Korea's electronics production soared 53.3 percent from 2013 to 2018, beating Japan to take over the third spot thanks to strong performances by chip giants, such as Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc.
The two South Korean chipmakers enjoyed record-breaking profits in the past two years on the back of a major boom in memory chips.
The nation's average annual growth over the five-year period was 9 percent, the third highest, following Vietnam's 11.7 percent and India's 10.9 percent, while Japan's output decreased 2.3 percent over the cited period, the data showed.
By category, electronics parts, which includes semiconductors, accounted for 77.3 percent in 2018, raising concerns over heavy reliance on the segment in times of unfavorable business conditions, such as an industry downcycle and Japan's export regulations of high-tech materials used in chips and display panels, which took effect on July 4.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
