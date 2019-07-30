Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 July 30, 2019

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/25 Sunny 60

Incheon 29/25 Sunny 60

Suwon 32/25 Sunny 60

Cheongju 34/26 Sunny 20

Daejeon 35/25 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 31/24 Heavy Rain 70

Gangneung 35/28 Sunny 0

Jeonju 34/25 Sunny 10

Gwangju 35/25 Cloudy 20

Jeju 32/25 Sunny 0

Daegu 35/25 Sunny 10

Busan 32/25 Sunny 0

