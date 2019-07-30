Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 July 30, 2019
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/25 Sunny 60
Incheon 29/25 Sunny 60
Suwon 32/25 Sunny 60
Cheongju 34/26 Sunny 20
Daejeon 35/25 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 31/24 Heavy Rain 70
Gangneung 35/28 Sunny 0
Jeonju 34/25 Sunny 10
Gwangju 35/25 Cloudy 20
Jeju 32/25 Sunny 0
Daegu 35/25 Sunny 10
Busan 32/25 Sunny 0
(END)
