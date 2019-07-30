Seoul stocks open higher on bargain hunting
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Tuesday as investors hunted bargains after the market dipped to a 2-month low, extending its losing streak to a fourth session the previous day.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.86 points, or 0.44 percent, to reach 2,038.34 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Monday, the index closed at the lowest level since May 29.
Investors are beset by a slew of concerns, including Japan's move to exclude Seoul from its whitelist of nations granted preferential procedures for exports and dashed hopes for a break in the stalled trade talks between the United States and China.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 1.41 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 2.6 percent. Samsung SDI shot up 1.53 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion climbed 1.4 percent, and Samsung BioLogics advanced 2.01 percent. Hanmi Pharmaceutical gained 0.7 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,182.60 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.9 won from the previous session's close.
