Shinhan Financial raises US$500 mln via debt sale

All Headlines 10:22 July 30, 2019

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co., a major financial holding firm in South Korea, said Tuesday it has raised US$500 million by selling sustainability bonds.

Sustainability bonds are floated to exclusively finance a combination of green and social projects.

The U.S. dollar-denominated bonds carry an yield of 3.34 percent, Shinhan Financial said in a statement.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to help Shinhan Financial fund for a range of environmental, social and governance projects, the company said.

