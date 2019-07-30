(LEAD) Jeju Air adds 45th plane to fleet
(ATTN: ADDS plan to readjust routes to Japan in 4th para and background in 5th para)
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, said Tuesday it has added the 45th plane to its fleet to strengthen services on China routes.
Starting next month, the 189-seat B737-800 jet will be operating on routes between local cities and areas -- Incheon, Busan, Muan of South Jeolla Province and Jeju Island -- and Chinese cities -- Yanji, Jinan and Zhangjiajie -- the company said in a statement.
"Flight schedules between the cities in the two countries have yet to be fixed," a company spokesman said.
Instead of increasing routes to China and other Asian countries, the company is considering reducing flights on less-profitable routes to Japan, he said without elaborating.
Budget carriers, such as Air Busan Co., Eastar Jet and T'way Air, have recently announced plans to reduce flights on routes from local cities like Daegu and Busan to less popular Japanese cities, such as Narita, Oita and Kumamoto.
Jeju Air now operates 45 B737-800s, composed of 42 chartered ones and three purchased ones. The planes serve six domestic routes and 70 international routes, mainly to Singapore and Southeast Asian countries, it said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) 'Rom-com master' Park Seo-joon embraces career-changing role in action horror film
-
3
(3rd LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(2nd LD) Defense ministry dismisses Japan's claim over Dokdo, vows stern response
-
5
(3rd LD) Russia says airspace intrusion by its warplane was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
5
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae delivers strong warning to Russia over territorial provocation
-
1
Foreign swimmer referred to prosecution for sexual harassment probe
-
2
(LEAD) Japan again rejects call to hold talks over export curbs: trade minister
-
3
(Gwangju Swimming) Foreign swimmer arrested for alleged sexual harassment
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea repatriates all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat