The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:01 July 30, 2019
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.51 1.51
2-M 1.51 1.51
3-M 1.51 1.52
6-M 1.49 1.50
12-M 1.46 1.47
