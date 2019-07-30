Seoul shares extend gains late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Tuesday morning as investors went bargain hunting following the previous session's sharp decline.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 12.27 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,041.75 as of 11:20 a.m.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics moved up 1.19 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 2.47 percent. LG Display rose 0.64 percent.
Hite Jinro Holdings, the holding firm of a major liquor maker, shot up 12.08 percent on hope that the on-going boycott of Japanese products, including beer, may benefit the firm.
Relations between Seoul and Tokyo have dipped to the lowest point since South Korea's top court last year ordered Japanese companies to provide compensation for their wartime forced labor.
This month, Tokyo implemented an export restriction of key industrial materials to South Korea.
The local currency was trading at 1,182.60 won against the U.S. greenback, up 0.90 won from the previous session.
