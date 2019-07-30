World masters swimming championships to kick off next week
GWANGJU, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The world championships for swimming enthusiasts will kick off its 14-day run in the southwestern city of Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, next week.
As the 18th FINA World Aquatics Championships for elite aquatics sports athletes ended with a stellar finale on Sunday, the 2019 World Masters Championships will take place at the same venues from Aug. 5-18.
Since 2015, the masters competition has been held jointly with the FINA World Championships.
About 4,000 aquatic sports enthusiasts, including 1,034 South Koreans older than 25, will compete in 59 events of five disciplines -- swimming, diving, water polo, open water swimming and synchronized swimming -- over 14 days.
Venues in Gwangju and nearby Yeosu include Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center for swimming races and diving, Nambu University Football Field for water polo, Yeomju Gymnasium for artistic swimming and Yeosu Expo Ocean Park for open water swimming.
The official opening ceremony will be held on Aug. 11 at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, while the closing event will be on Aug. 18 at the 5.18 Square in the same city.
Various cultural performances, including a music concert, will take place at various venues of the competition throughout the Aug. 5-18 period in celebration of the event.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) 'Rom-com master' Park Seo-joon embraces career-changing role in action horror film
-
3
(2nd LD) Defense ministry dismisses Japan's claim over Dokdo, vows stern response
-
4
(3rd LD) Russia says airspace intrusion by its warplane was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
BTS nominated in 4 categories of MTV 2019 Video Music Awards
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
5
S. Korea rejects Japan's claim to Dokdo amid tensions with Russia
-
1
Foreign swimmer referred to prosecution for sexual harassment probe
-
2
(LEAD) Japan again rejects call to hold talks over export curbs: trade minister
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea repatriates all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. sanctions N. Korean over ties to WMD program
-
5
Pompeo says countries to join Strait of Hormuz plan amid report on S. Korean participation