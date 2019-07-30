(LEAD) S. Korean parliamentary delegation to seek diplomatic end to trade row
(ATTN: UPDATES with press briefing in paras 1-5; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- A group of South Korean lawmakers set to visit Japan this week will demand the country withdraw its curbs on high-tech exports to Korea and refrain from expanding the trade restrictions, the National Assembly said Tuesday.
The 10 lawmakers from five ruling and opposition parties plan to visit Tokyo on Wednesday and Thursday to meet Japanese parliamentary and party leaders to discuss the escalating trade row.
Han Min-soo, parliamentary spokesman, told reporters that the delegation will demand that Japan nullify the export restrictions imposed on July 4 and decide not to drop South Korea from its list of preferential trade partners during a Cabinet meeting slated for Friday.
"The team will convey the message that the bilateral issue between South Korea and Japan should be resolved diplomatically," Han said in a press briefing after the team's conference with experts at the National Assembly.
"The delegation will be able to create an atmosphere for diplomatic resolution, act as a bridge and a catalyst to find momentum," he added.
At the forum, National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang urged the team to try to persuade their Japanese counterparts of the need for a diplomatic settlement.
"The president and government are basically responsible for a diplomatic resolution, and the National Assembly has its limitations. But we can provide support through legislation and create (a suitable) atmosphere," he added.
Moon asked them to deliver a parliamentary resolution that demands Japan withdraw its "economic reprisal" for Seoul court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate victims of wartime forced labor. The statement is scheduled to be adopted on Wednesday.
The parliamentary chief also urged the lawmakers to maintain a united position while in Japan despite their partisan differences.
