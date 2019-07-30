KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DongkukStlMill 6,680 UP 40
DB HiTek 13,250 UP 100
CJ 93,500 DN 500
SBC 16,400 UP 150
JWPHARMA 28,400 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 27,000 DN 400
TONGYANG 1,645 UP 50
LGInt 18,200 UP 350
KISWire 24,250 DN 350
Daesang 23,700 UP 200
SKNetworks 5,000 0
ORION Holdings 15,850 DN 100
Donga Socio Holdings 87,500 DN 1,200
SK hynix 78,900 UP 1,900
Youngpoong 694,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,250 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 258,500 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,950 UP 700
Kogas 42,450 UP 500
Hanwha 23,650 UP 350
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,550 UP 1,050
SPC SAMLIP 94,500 DN 1,100
KUMHOTIRE 4,275 DN 120
SAMSUNG SDS 210,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,550 UP 1,450
SsangyongCement 5,680 UP 90
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 70,000 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 43,800 DN 100
HITEJINRO 21,600 DN 250
Yuhan 217,500 DN 500
SLCORP 22,850 UP 350
CJ LOGISTICS 134,000 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 105,000 UP 2,000
DaelimInd 105,500 UP 1,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15650 0
KiaMtr 43,850 UP 1,000
LotteFood 497,500 0
NEXENTIRE 8,770 UP 40
CHONGKUNDANG 88,400 DN 200
KCC 237,000 DN 7,000
