AmoreG 58,300 0

HyundaiMtr 128,000 0

HankookShellOil 321,000 UP 1,000

BukwangPharm 15,700 DN 200

ILJIN MATERIALS 36,600 DN 50

TaekwangInd 1,254,000 DN 35,000

KAL 26,050 0

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,425 UP 45

LG Corp. 73,300 0

Hanssem 60,900 UP 3,900

SsangyongMtr 3,440 UP 90

BoryungPharm 11,850 DN 50

L&L 15,350 DN 100

NamyangDairy 544,000 DN 9,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 48,750 UP 250

HYUNDAI STEEL 39,050 UP 150

Shinsegae 259,000 DN 500

Nongshim 231,500 DN 2,000

SGBC 41,650 DN 100

HYOSUNG HEAVY 34,700 UP 2,600

Hyosung 80,200 UP 900

LOTTE 34,700 DN 500

AK Holdings 41,250 DN 250

Binggrae 64,100 DN 500

GCH Corp 19,650 UP 200

LotteChilsung 141,000 DN 10,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,400 UP 100

POSCO 229,000 UP 500

DB INSURANCE 55,100 DN 200

SamsungElec 46,550 UP 450

NHIS 13,250 UP 50

SK Discovery 24,250 DN 50

LS 44,000 UP 100

GC Corp 107,000 UP 3,500

GS E&C 33,450 UP 200

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 237,000 UP 8,000

KPIC 122,000 UP 5,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,580 DN 40

SKC 40,900 DN 400

GS Retail 37,500 DN 100

(MORE)