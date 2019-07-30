KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
AmoreG 58,300 0
HyundaiMtr 128,000 0
HankookShellOil 321,000 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 15,700 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 36,600 DN 50
TaekwangInd 1,254,000 DN 35,000
KAL 26,050 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,425 UP 45
LG Corp. 73,300 0
Hanssem 60,900 UP 3,900
SsangyongMtr 3,440 UP 90
BoryungPharm 11,850 DN 50
L&L 15,350 DN 100
NamyangDairy 544,000 DN 9,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 48,750 UP 250
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,050 UP 150
Shinsegae 259,000 DN 500
Nongshim 231,500 DN 2,000
SGBC 41,650 DN 100
HYOSUNG HEAVY 34,700 UP 2,600
Hyosung 80,200 UP 900
LOTTE 34,700 DN 500
AK Holdings 41,250 DN 250
Binggrae 64,100 DN 500
GCH Corp 19,650 UP 200
LotteChilsung 141,000 DN 10,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,400 UP 100
POSCO 229,000 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 55,100 DN 200
SamsungElec 46,550 UP 450
NHIS 13,250 UP 50
SK Discovery 24,250 DN 50
LS 44,000 UP 100
GC Corp 107,000 UP 3,500
GS E&C 33,450 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 237,000 UP 8,000
KPIC 122,000 UP 5,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,580 DN 40
SKC 40,900 DN 400
GS Retail 37,500 DN 100
