KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 647,000 DN 2,000
IlyangPharm 23,900 DN 250
DaeduckElec 10,450 UP 300
MERITZ SECU 5,060 DN 40
HtlShilla 77,900 DN 1,800
Hanmi Science 46,000 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 91,200 UP 900
KSOE 106,000 0
Hanwha Chem 19,150 UP 100
OCI 76,000 DN 700
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 46,450 UP 1,250
KorZinc 436,000 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,950 DN 160
SYC 54,400 UP 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 42,150 DN 450
IS DONGSEO 33,350 DN 150
S-Oil 93,200 UP 1,500
LG Innotek 109,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 231,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 44,850 UP 1,250
KumhoPetrochem 81,400 DN 800
Mobis 244,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 31,700 DN 250
HDC HOLDINGS 12,400 UP 50
S-1 100,500 UP 600
Hanchem 79,500 DN 500
DWS 37,250 DN 200
UNID 46,850 DN 100
KEPCO 27,600 DN 350
SamsungSecu 37,050 UP 50
SKTelecom 246,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 50,400 UP 3,000
HyundaiElev 79,100 UP 1,200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 32,100 DN 300
Hanon Systems 11,750 0
SK 220,500 DN 1,000
DAEKYO 6,120 DN 90
GKL 18,450 UP 400
Handsome 37,000 UP 800
WJ COWAY 82,000 DN 1,500
