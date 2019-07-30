Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 July 30, 2019

LOTTE SHOPPING 138,000 DN 1,500
IBK 13,200 DN 100
KorElecTerm 67,000 UP 2,100
NamhaeChem 8,810 UP 120
DONGSUH 17,600 0
BGF 6,350 UP 40
SamsungEng 16,150 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 91,800 DN 500
PanOcean 4,780 UP 115
SAMSUNG CARD 35,350 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 26,900 DN 650
KT 27,550 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL180000 UP3000
LG Uplus 13,000 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,200 DN 800
KT&G 96,800 0
DHICO 6,030 DN 110
LG Display 15,750 UP 50
Kangwonland 30,500 DN 100
NAVER 138,500 0
Kakao 126,000 DN 3,000
NCsoft 481,500 DN 3,500
DSME 28,950 DN 700
DSINFRA 6,120 UP 50
DWEC 4,125 UP 85
Donga ST 91,800 UP 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,500 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 282,000 UP 2,500
DongwonF&B 271,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 31,150 UP 50
LGH&H 1,263,000 UP 23,000
LGCHEM 334,500 UP 1,500
KEPCO E&C 18,600 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,600 DN 1,200
HALLA HOLDINGS 43,750 DN 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,500 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 67,500 DN 1,100
Celltrion 177,000 DN 2,000
Huchems 22,300 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 158,000 UP 3,000
(MORE)

