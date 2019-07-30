Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:40 July 30, 2019

HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,300 UP 500
KIH 75,700 DN 1,400
LOTTE Himart 36,200 UP 150
GS 50,200 UP 100
CJ CGV 34,050 DN 150
HYUNDAILIVART 15,800 UP 150
LIG Nex1 29,700 UP 1,300
FILA KOREA 67,000 UP 2,400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 155,000 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,000 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,540 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 149,000 DN 2,000
LF 24,450 0
FOOSUNG 8,870 UP 100
JW HOLDINGS 6,050 UP 120
SK Innovation 170,500 UP 1,500
POONGSAN 24,100 UP 200
KBFinancialGroup 43,350 DN 250
Hansae 18,850 UP 350
LG HAUSYS 59,600 DN 400
Youngone Corp 34,250 UP 400
KOLON IND 39,600 DN 150
HanmiPharm 290,500 UP 4,000
BNK Financial Group 7,090 DN 130
emart 123,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY315 00 DN50
KOLMAR KOREA 54,900 0
CUCKOO 117,500 UP 500
COSMAX 99,100 DN 900
MANDO 34,600 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 276,500 UP 3,500
INNOCEAN 65,900 UP 600
Doosan Bobcat 35,250 DN 650
Netmarble 90,600 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S319500 DN4000
ORION 80,300 DN 200
BGF Retail 206,500 UP 4,500
SKCHEM 45,500 DN 50
HDC-OP 36,600 DN 200
WooriFinancialGroup 13,050 DN 100
(END)

