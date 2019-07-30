HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,300 UP 500

KIH 75,700 DN 1,400

LOTTE Himart 36,200 UP 150

GS 50,200 UP 100

CJ CGV 34,050 DN 150

HYUNDAILIVART 15,800 UP 150

LIG Nex1 29,700 UP 1,300

FILA KOREA 67,000 UP 2,400

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 155,000 UP 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 35,000 DN 100

HANWHA LIFE 2,540 UP 30

AMOREPACIFIC 149,000 DN 2,000

LF 24,450 0

FOOSUNG 8,870 UP 100

JW HOLDINGS 6,050 UP 120

SK Innovation 170,500 UP 1,500

POONGSAN 24,100 UP 200

KBFinancialGroup 43,350 DN 250

Hansae 18,850 UP 350

LG HAUSYS 59,600 DN 400

Youngone Corp 34,250 UP 400

KOLON IND 39,600 DN 150

HanmiPharm 290,500 UP 4,000

BNK Financial Group 7,090 DN 130

emart 123,000 0

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY315 00 DN50

KOLMAR KOREA 54,900 0

CUCKOO 117,500 UP 500

COSMAX 99,100 DN 900

MANDO 34,600 UP 1,200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 276,500 UP 3,500

INNOCEAN 65,900 UP 600

Doosan Bobcat 35,250 DN 650

Netmarble 90,600 0

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S319500 DN4000

ORION 80,300 DN 200

BGF Retail 206,500 UP 4,500

SKCHEM 45,500 DN 50

HDC-OP 36,600 DN 200

WooriFinancialGroup 13,050 DN 100

