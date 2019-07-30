(LEAD) Small islet used for presidential retreat will be temporarily open to public
(ATTN: ADDS photo at bottom, more details in last 2 paras)
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday civilians will be allowed to visit the small southern islet of Jeo, which is used as a presidential retreat, in a one-year pilot program to open it to the public.
Moon vowed in his election pledge to make the islet, which sits off the southern island of Geoje, publicly accessible for the benefit and convenience of local fishermen. The islet is under military control and used exclusively for presidential retreats.
"I am glad to keep the promise I made in 2017 that I would return Jeo Islet to the public," Moon said during his visit to the islet on Tuesday, according to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.
He made the remark during a meeting with around 100 people from across the country who traveled to the islet.
The Geoje city government and the ministries of the interior and defense earlier agreed to open the islet to the public for one year starting in September.
Every day, a maximum of 600 tourists will be permitted to land on the islet from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., five days a week. The islet will be closed Mondays and Thursdays.
During the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, the islet was used by the Japanese military. Since the Navy took it over in 1954, the islet has remained a military-controlled zone.
A villa on Jeo, located north of Geoje Island, was designated as a presidential retreat in 1972 during the authoritarian rule of President Park Chung-hee.
Amid Japan's export curbs against South Korea, Moon highlighted the accomplishment of Admiral Yi Sun-shin, who defeated the Japanese navy in the 16th century.
"The islet has a historic meaning. The waters off Jeo Islet were where Admiral Yi clinched his first victory against the Japanese navy during Japan's invasion of Korea," he said.
