Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daelim Industrial Q2 net down on weak petrochemical biz

All Headlines 16:16 July 30, 2019

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Daelim Industrial Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Tuesday its net profit plunged 35 percent from a year earlier due to a slump in its petrochemical business.

Net profit for the April-June period was 146 billion won (US$123 million) on a consolidated basis, compared with 225.7 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sales dropped 16.5 percent on-year to 2.46 trillion won in the second quarter, but operating profit jumped 32 percent on-year to 297.7 billion won.

Daelim Industrial said its mainstay construction business posted solid second-quarter earnings.

Although sales declined 27 percent on-year to 1.6 trillion won due to the completion of major domestic projects, operating profit soared 55 percent on-year to 194.5 billion won in the construction sector.

Daelim Industrial said its cost-cutting efforts and stable earnings from plant construction helped to improve its profitability.

Daelim Industrial is the No. 3 builder in South Korea in terms of building capacity, according to recent government data.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Daelim Industrial #earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!