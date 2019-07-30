Yonhap News Summary
----------------
(2nd LD) Japan likely to pass bill striking S. Korea off export whitelist: ministry
SEOUL -- Japan is highly likely to pass a bill later this week to remove South Korea from its "whitelist" of trusted trade partners, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, in what would be an additional economic retaliatory measure in a row over wartime forced labor.
"The bill is expected to be passed at a Cabinet meeting and undergo procedures ... before it comes into effect in late August," the ministry said in a report submitted to the National Assembly.
----------------
S. Korea, U.S. in talks over new Pentagon chief Esper's possible trip to Seoul
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are in talks over a possible visit to Seoul by new U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper as part of his first Asia trip since taking office last week, a government official here said Tuesday.
Esper is considering taking a five-nation trip to East Asia next month, which would include stops in South Korea and Japan, the official said, noting that when he visits Seoul has yet to be decided.
----------------
(News Focus) High-profile idol competition show comes under fire for alleged vote rigging
SEOUL -- Since its launch in 2016, idol competition TV show "Produce 101" has grown into one of the most promising debut channels for would-be K-pop stars, but the show sustained a major blow to its credibility as the competition results of its latest season have been called into question.
The final episode of the show's fourth season, titled "Produce X 101," on July 19, revealed the results of viewers' voting to pick the final 11 winners who will officially debut as a boy band under a contract with the show.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean airlines reduce flights to Japan amid trade row
SEOUL -- South Korean airlines have suspended services or plan to reduce the number of flights on some Japanese routes as outbound travel demand falls amid escalating trade tensions with the neighboring country.
On Tuesday, Asiana Airlines Inc. said it will reduce the number of flights on the routes to Japanese destinations, such as Fukuoka, Osaka and Okinawa, starting from mid-September.
----------------
(LEAD) LG Electronics Q2 net more than halves on money-losing mobile biz
SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday its second-quarter net earnings tumbled 67.5 percent from a year earlier as its sluggish smartphone business offset decent profits from its home appliance division.
The South Korean electronics maker posted 106 billion won (US$89.7 million) in net profits in the April-June period -- far below the average market consensus of 372 billion won.
----------------
Hanwha Chemical to absorb its solar power subsidiary
SEOUL -- Hanwha Chemical Corp., a major South Korean chemical company, said Tuesday it has decided to absorb its wholly-owned subsidiary to streamline its solar power business.
Hanwha Chemical said it will absorb Hanwha Q Cells & Advanced Materials Corp., a subsidiary that produces solar power modules and automotive lightweight materials. For the merger, Hanwha Q Cells & Advanced Materials Corp. will be split into two entities.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound from 2-month low
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded from their two-month trough Tuesday, snapping a four-day losing streak as investors hunted bargains. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) moved up 9.2 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,038.68. Trading volume was moderate at 538 million shares worth 3.82 trillion won (US$3.23 billion), with gainers outpacing losers at 584 to 248.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's pro football body sends protest letter to Juventus
SEOUL -- South Korea's pro football governing body, the K League, said Tuesday that it has sent a letter of protest to Juventus FC for its breach of contract for benching Cristiano Ronaldo in an exhibition match in Seoul last week.
On Friday, the friendly between the Italian champion and K League All-Stars was scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m., but the kick-off was delayed about one hour as the Italian team arrived at Seoul World Cup Stadium at 8:15 p.m.
