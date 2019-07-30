U.S. to slap up to 39 pct tariffs on S. Korean oil pipeline
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The United States has decided to impose anti-dumping tariffs of up to 39 percent on South Korean oil pipeline, industry sources said Tuesday, amid growing protectionism trends around the globe.
The U.S. Department of Commerce decided earlier this month that oil pipeline products made by Nexteel Co. would continue to be subject to an anti-dumping tariff of 38.87 percent and SeAH Steel Corp. would have its tariff reduced to 22.7 percent. Other steelmakers are to be subject to 29.89 percent tariffs, industry watchers said.
The latest ruling comes after SeAH Steel filed a complaint against a June 10 ruling by Washington on initial tariffs imposed last year and asked for another review citing administrative errors.
At the time, Nexteel's tariffs stood at 38.87 percent, while those for SeAH were 27.38 percent, with other steelmakers facing import duties of 32.49 percent.
Oil pipelines are used to move crude and natural gas from oil fields. South Korean pipeline exports to the U.S. reached US$350 million in 2018.
Related to the ruling, an industry insider here said higher trade barriers will pose tougher challenges for local steelmakers, who are already struggling with weak overall demand.
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) 'Rom-com master' Park Seo-joon embraces career-changing role in action horror film
-
3
(2nd LD) Defense ministry dismisses Japan's claim over Dokdo, vows stern response
-
4
(3rd LD) Russia says airspace intrusion by its warplane was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
BTS nominated in 4 categories of MTV 2019 Video Music Awards
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
5
(2nd LD) Russia says airspace intrusion was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
Foreign swimmer referred to prosecution for sexual harassment probe
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. sanctions N. Korean over ties to WMD program
-
3
(LEAD) Japan again rejects call to hold talks over export curbs: trade minister
-
4
(2nd LD) Japan likely to pass bill striking S. Korea off export whitelist: ministry
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to discuss defense cost sharing in 'reasonable, fair' way