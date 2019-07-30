Trump says will 'see what happens' with N. Korea
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States will "see what happens" with North Korea as he insisted his relationship with its leader, Kim Jong-un, remains good.
The comments come after North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles last week amid hopes for a revival of working-level talks on denuclearizing the regime.
"My relationship with Kim Jong-un is a very good one, as I'm sure you've seen," Trump told reporters at the White House, when asked about his goal on North Korea.
"We'll see what happens. I can't tell you what's going to happen," he said.
Trump and Kim agreed at an impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border last month to resume working-level talks that had stopped following their no-deal summit in Vietnam in February.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that he expects the negotiations to start again in a couple of weeks.
"I know one thing," Trump said. "That if my opponent was president, if she won, you would be in a major war right now with North Korea.
He was referring to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
"And we are nowhere close," he added. "We'll see. I have a good relationship with him. I like him. He likes me. We'll see what happens."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) 'Rom-com master' Park Seo-joon embraces career-changing role in action horror film
-
3
(2nd LD) Defense ministry dismisses Japan's claim over Dokdo, vows stern response
-
4
(3rd LD) Russia says airspace intrusion by its warplane was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
BTS nominated in 4 categories of MTV 2019 Video Music Awards
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
5
(2nd LD) Russia says airspace intrusion was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
Foreign swimmer referred to prosecution for sexual harassment probe
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. sanctions N. Korean over ties to WMD program
-
3
(LEAD) Japan again rejects call to hold talks over export curbs: trade minister
-
4
(2nd LD) Japan likely to pass bill striking S. Korea off export whitelist: ministry
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to discuss defense cost sharing in 'reasonable, fair' way