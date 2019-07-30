Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump says will 'see what happens' with N. Korea

All Headlines 23:40 July 30, 2019

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States will "see what happens" with North Korea as he insisted his relationship with its leader, Kim Jong-un, remains good.

The comments come after North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles last week amid hopes for a revival of working-level talks on denuclearizing the regime.

"My relationship with Kim Jong-un is a very good one, as I'm sure you've seen," Trump told reporters at the White House, when asked about his goal on North Korea.

"We'll see what happens. I can't tell you what's going to happen," he said.

Trump and Kim agreed at an impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border last month to resume working-level talks that had stopped following their no-deal summit in Vietnam in February.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that he expects the negotiations to start again in a couple of weeks.

"I know one thing," Trump said. "That if my opponent was president, if she won, you would be in a major war right now with North Korea.

He was referring to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

"And we are nowhere close," he added. "We'll see. I have a good relationship with him. I like him. He likes me. We'll see what happens."

This EPA file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Trump #North Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!