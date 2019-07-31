U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: report
All Headlines 03:02 July 31, 2019
WASHINGTON, July 30 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. National Security Council official met with his North Korean counterpart at the inter-Korean border last week, Reuters reported Tuesday.
During the meeting inside the Demilitarized Zone, the North Korean official said working-level talks between the countries would resume very soon, the news agency quoted an unnamed senior U.S. official as saying.
The U.S. side also delivered photographs of last month's meeting at the DMZ between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, it said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) 'Rom-com master' Park Seo-joon embraces career-changing role in action horror film
-
3
(2nd LD) Defense ministry dismisses Japan's claim over Dokdo, vows stern response
-
4
(3rd LD) Russia says airspace intrusion by its warplane was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
BTS nominated in 4 categories of MTV 2019 Video Music Awards
Most Saved
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
5
(2nd LD) Russia says airspace intrusion was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. sanctions N. Korean over ties to WMD program
-
2
(2nd LD) Japan likely to pass bill striking S. Korea off export whitelist: ministry
-
3
Foreign swimmer referred to prosecution for sexual harassment probe
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to discuss defense cost sharing in 'reasonable, fair' way
-
5
Pompeo says countries to join Strait of Hormuz plan amid report on S. Korean participation