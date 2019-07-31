U.S. urges 'standstill agreement' in S. Korea-Japan trade dispute: report
WASHINGTON, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The United States has urged South Korea and Japan to consider signing a "standstill agreement" to allow time for negotiations on a growing trade dispute between Seoul and Tokyo, Reuters reported Tuesday.
The U.S. made the offer to help its two allies resolve the row stemming from Tokyo's adoption of tougher export controls against Seoul, the news agency quoted an unnamed senior U.S. official as saying.
The official also said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to meet with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono at a regional forum in Thailand on Thursday.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) 'Rom-com master' Park Seo-joon embraces career-changing role in action horror film
-
3
(2nd LD) Defense ministry dismisses Japan's claim over Dokdo, vows stern response
-
4
(3rd LD) Russia says airspace intrusion by its warplane was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
BTS nominated in 4 categories of MTV 2019 Video Music Awards
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
5
(2nd LD) Russia says airspace intrusion was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S. sanctions N. Korean over ties to WMD program
-
2
(2nd LD) Japan likely to pass bill striking S. Korea off export whitelist: ministry
-
3
Foreign swimmer referred to prosecution for sexual harassment probe
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to discuss defense cost sharing in 'reasonable, fair' way
-
5
Pompeo says countries to join Strait of Hormuz plan amid report on S. Korean participation