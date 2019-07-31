Korean-language dailies

-- Sex slave statue to be showcased at public art museum in Japan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't seeks labor law revisions for parliamentary ratification of key ILO conventions (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. univ. article proposes sharing of 'nonstrategic' nukes with S. Korea, Japan (Donga llbo)

-- Controversies over alleged tax evasion by Hoban Group (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Japan is expected to remove South Korea from 'whitelist' (Segye Times)

-- U.S. univ. article says sharing of 'nonstrategic' nukes with S. Korea, Japan (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ruling party chief Lee Hae-chan hints that Seoul, Tokyo are inseparable neighbors (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Sex slave statue invited to Japanese art festival (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't to unveil labor law revisions of key ILO conventions (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Digital financial era, difficult for elders (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- LG home appliance becomes No. 1 (Korea Economic Daily)

