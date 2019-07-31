(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 31)

Our government must exert all diplomatic efforts possible, including persuading Tokyo to delay Friday's cabinet meeting. It's possible something can be done on the sidelines of the Asean Regional Forum in Bangkok, which opens on Friday. In a press briefing Tuesday, ruling Democratic Party Chairman Rep. Lee Hae-chan stressed the need to coexist with our neighbor despite historical grudges. We welcome his remarks given all the hawkish reactions from the ruling party, including the threat to scrap the General Security of Military Information Agreement (Gsomia) — a bilateral military intelligence-sharing agreement — with Japan. The Moon Jae-in administration must not give up diplomatic efforts, which are the only way to avoid a catastrophe.