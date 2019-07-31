(2nd LD) Samsung eyes chip recovery after downbeat Q2 earnings
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. reported Wednesday its net profit more than halved in the second quarter from a year earlier due to weak memory chip prices, but it expected a gradual recovery in demand down the road.
The net profit for the world's largest chip and smartphone maker came to 5.18 trillion won (US$4.4 billion) in the April-June period, a 53.1 percent fall from a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Its operating profit plunged 55.6 percent on-year to 6.59 trillion won, and sales slipped 4 percent to 56.1 trillion won in the three-month period, the firm said.
The operating income for the second quarter was above market expectations of 6.07 trillion won, based on the survey conducted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency on 23 Korean brokerage houses. The sales estimate stood at 54 trillion won on average.
Samsung said the lower-than-expected memory chip prices weighed on its bottom line despite a slight recovery in demand in the second quarter.
The semiconductor business posted 3.4 trillion won in operating profits in the second quarter, the lowest since the third quarter of 2016.
"The weakness and price declines in the memory chip market persisted as the effects of inventory adjustments by major data center customers in the previous quarters continued, despite a limited recovery in demand," Samsung said in a release.
The company expected demand for DRAMs used in servers and computers to pick up in the third quarter as data centers adjust their inventory levels and resume purchasing in the peak season.
For NAND, mostly used in mobile devices, Samsung expected the market to gradually stabilize from the third quarter on rising demand for high-density products.
"In the second half, demand is expected to grow although the company sees volatility in the overall industry due to increased external uncertainties," the company said.
The Korean tech firm faces rising uncertainties on the trade front amid the prolonged trade war between the United States and China and more recently, Japan's export curbs on South Korea.
Japan began adopting stricter export rules on some key materials needed for making chips on July 4 amid a diplomatic row over the issue of wartime forced labor.
Samsung is also preparing for Japan's decision to remove South Korea from a list of trusted buyers as early as this week, which would affect a broader range of high-tech materials.
In contrast, the display division was a rare bright spot for the Korean tech firm, which has strength in the flexible OLED displays used in premium smartphones.
Samsung said the display division, which logged operating losses in the first quarter, turned to the black with 750 billion won of operating earnings thanks to a one-time profit, without going into detail.
Market watchers speculated that the one-time profit was related to Apple's reimbursement of unrealized OLED display sales following weaker-than-expected sales of iPhones.
The mobile division also posted lackluster profits despite strong sales of budget smartphones, the Galaxy A series, in emerging markets.
Although Samsung has upped the ante to invigorate the flattening smartphone market by releasing 5G smartphones in South Korea and the U.S., it failed to shore up its profits in the mobile division.
To boost demand in the premium segment, the firm plans to release its latest phablet, the Galaxy Note 10 in August and Galaxy Fold in September. Samsung had planned to release the foldable device in April but delayed the release to September as it took time to fix some durability issues.
The network business showed solid results on the commercialization of 5G service in South Korea, the firm said, adding it will step up efforts to expand global presence in the 5G market.
The consumer electronics division was boosted by strong sales of new appliance products, but profits from TVs fell slightly from a year earlier due to intensifying competition.
"The company is facing challenges from uncertainties not only in business areas but also from changes in the global macroeconomic environment," Samsung said, vowing to foster new growth drivers for longer-term growth.
