Industrial output down 0.7 pct on-month in June

All Headlines 08:02 July 31, 2019

SEJONG, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output edged down 0.7 percent in June from a month earlier due to decreased production in the service sector, government data showed Wednesday.

The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed the production in the service sector declined 1 percent in June from a month earlier, while the output of semiconductors rose 4.6 percent on-month.

From a year earlier, industrial output fell 1.1 percent.

