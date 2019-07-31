Industrial output down 0.7 pct on-month in June
All Headlines 08:02 July 31, 2019
SEJONG, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output edged down 0.7 percent in June from a month earlier due to decreased production in the service sector, government data showed Wednesday.
The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed the production in the service sector declined 1 percent in June from a month earlier, while the output of semiconductors rose 4.6 percent on-month.
From a year earlier, industrial output fell 1.1 percent.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) 'Rom-com master' Park Seo-joon embraces career-changing role in action horror film
-
3
Protesters hold anti-Abe vigil in central Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) Defense ministry dismisses Japan's claim over Dokdo, vows stern response
-
5
(3rd LD) Russia says airspace intrusion by its warplane was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
Most Saved
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
N. Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
3
(2nd LD) Japan likely to pass bill striking S. Korea off export whitelist: ministry
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) U.S. sanctions N. Korean over ties to WMD program