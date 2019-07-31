Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:08 July 31, 2019
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/25 Rain 70
Incheon 28/25 Rain 70
Suwon 30/25 Rain 70
Cheongju 33/26 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 33/26 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 29/25 Rain 80
Gangneung 35/28 Sunny 20
Jeonju 34/26 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 33/25 Cloudy 20
Jeju 33/26 Sunny 0
Daegu 35/25 Cloudy 10
Busan 32/25 Sunny 0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) 'Rom-com master' Park Seo-joon embraces career-changing role in action horror film
-
4
Protesters hold anti-Abe vigil in central Seoul
-
5
(2nd LD) Defense ministry dismisses Japan's claim over Dokdo, vows stern response
Most Saved
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
N. Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Japan likely to pass bill striking S. Korea off export whitelist: ministry
-
5
(2nd LD) U.S. sanctions N. Korean over ties to WMD program