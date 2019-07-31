Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

July 31, 2019

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/25 Rain 70

Incheon 28/25 Rain 70

Suwon 30/25 Rain 70

Cheongju 33/26 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 33/26 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 29/25 Rain 80

Gangneung 35/28 Sunny 20

Jeonju 34/26 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 33/25 Cloudy 20

Jeju 33/26 Sunny 0

Daegu 35/25 Cloudy 10

Busan 32/25 Sunny 0

